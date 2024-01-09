Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,226 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 126.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

Shares of ROM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 40,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,244. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $53.65.

ProShares Ultra Technology Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

