Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 391 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.92% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,903 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

