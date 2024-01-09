Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 454.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,442 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

FCOM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 192,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,801. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $830.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $44.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

