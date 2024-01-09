Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.11.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.14. 298,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,628. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

