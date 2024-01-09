Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,534. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.60. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.