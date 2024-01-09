Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.95. 716,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,784. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

