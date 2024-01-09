Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $52,921,073. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of CRWD traded up $14.11 on Tuesday, hitting $275.39. 4,406,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,135. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4,574.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $276.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.97.

View Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.