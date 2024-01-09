Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

NYSE TLK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. 115,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,906. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

