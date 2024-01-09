Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 455 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMDY. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMDY traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $46.88. 54,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,276. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

