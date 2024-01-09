Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Maximus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Maximus stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.38. The company had a trading volume of 270,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,145. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

