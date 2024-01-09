Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 613 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $13,020,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after buying an additional 61,211 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,847,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,805 shares of company stock worth $700,921. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.40. 167,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.66 and a 52-week high of $98.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

