Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

