Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of Owens Corning worth $55,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 459.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $287,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

OC stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.31. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

