Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (OXSQG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on January 31st

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.8 %

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

