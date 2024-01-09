Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (OXSQZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Trading Down 0.1 %
OXSQZ stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
