Pacira BioSciences’ (PCRX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PCRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

