Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 3.1% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $63,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $8.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.83. 1,542,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,147. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.82. The company has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 164.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.