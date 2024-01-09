Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.74.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

