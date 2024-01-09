Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to Neutral

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.