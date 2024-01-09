Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 38 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 35,747.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.48. 369,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,683. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $197.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

