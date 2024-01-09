Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 602 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COP traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.52. 2,640,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average of $115.89.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

