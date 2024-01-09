Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,110 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $272.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,263. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $219.44 and a twelve month high of $275.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.