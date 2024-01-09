Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 221 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Get Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.71 on Tuesday, hitting $587.26. The stock had a trading volume of 835,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $267.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.