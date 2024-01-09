Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 43 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 41,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.88.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $484.65. 2,094,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

