Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 55,458 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Unisys worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,758,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,485,000 after acquiring an additional 45,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,795,000 after acquiring an additional 433,475 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 28.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,047,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,090,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,460,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 71,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE UIS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.67 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a positive return on equity of 271.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

