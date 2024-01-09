Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 6,459 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Bandwidth worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAND. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $61,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $61,155.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $30,885.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,079 shares of company stock worth $309,103. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BAND stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 67,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,501. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $29.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.38 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

