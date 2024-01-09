Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 947 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after buying an additional 256,155 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $663.70. The company had a trading volume of 664,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $614.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.38.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,803. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

