Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 298,723 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 298,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,796,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 927,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

