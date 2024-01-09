Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PZA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. 839,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,886. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

