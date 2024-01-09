Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.72. 2,724,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,927,872. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

