Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. 216,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,732. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

