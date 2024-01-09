Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,435 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.31% of Funko worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 153,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $312.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $91,006.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,129,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,620,027.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

