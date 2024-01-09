Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,402 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

TFC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. 2,593,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,186,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

