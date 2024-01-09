Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,530 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,626,000 after buying an additional 1,112,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,593,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after buying an additional 635,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after buying an additional 534,483 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 419,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,684. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

