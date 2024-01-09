Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $626.31. 1,340,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,502. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $636.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $594.56 billion, a PE ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.19.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,058 shares of company stock worth $139,620,706. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

