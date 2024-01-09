Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $11.25 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 569,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.