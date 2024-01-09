Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $19.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,967 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $19,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,837,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Myecfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,856,000 after acquiring an additional 66,186 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

GLDM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

