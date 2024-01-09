Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $21.05 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

QQQ stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.20. 25,166,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,631,336. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $268.97 and a 52-week high of $412.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.16.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.