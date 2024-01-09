Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $163.51. 268,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $167.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

