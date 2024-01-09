Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,731 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,539. The company has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

