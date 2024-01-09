Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $489,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,640 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,109 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

EWX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,778. The stock has a market cap of $821.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $57.01.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

