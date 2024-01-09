Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,239. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.00.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

