Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $8.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,457. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.994 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

