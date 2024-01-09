Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,668,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after buying an additional 1,115,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.98. 709,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,300. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

