Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

