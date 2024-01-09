Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up 1.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 1.65% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,515,000.
SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $92.15.
SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
