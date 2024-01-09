Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $476,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,179,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,805,520. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

