Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,910 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $380,211,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TJX Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $92.92. 1,275,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,921. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $94.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81. The company has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

