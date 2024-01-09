Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 6,448 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.64. 4,786,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163,610. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

