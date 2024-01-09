Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,780 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,098,000 after acquiring an additional 775,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after acquiring an additional 48,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,984,000 after acquiring an additional 49,160 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 112,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,235. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.88. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

